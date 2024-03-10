GISBH: Cops to request remand extension for 24 individuals including top management

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will apply for a remand extension for 24 individuals linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) including the group’s top management to assist in the investigation of a case under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) (Amendment) Act 2022, according to the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said the remand order for all 24 individuals will expire tomorrow, adding that they have not been detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA).

“Overall, 93 GISBH members are still under remand and 34 other individuals have been detained under SOSMA,” he said when contacted today.

Previously, 24 individuals, including the group’s leadership, were remanded twice, for seven and four days, to assist in the investigation under Section 32(a) of the Child Act 2001, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and Section 14 of the ATIPSOM (Amendment) Act 2022.

All of them were re-arrested in connection with the investigation into forced labour under Section 12 of the ATIPSOM (Amendment) Act 2022 and remanded for five days on Monday, ending tomorrow.

Commenting on the investigation following claims over the existence of quarantine centres belonging to GISBH in several locations in and outside Malaysia, he stated that there are 10 quarantine centres in the country, one each in Indonesia and Turkiye.

He said police raided three of the alleged quarantine centres in the country on Sept 21 and found that seven of the centres were no longer operational.

“The three quarantine centres raided were in Air Bintan, Kota Tinggi (Ikhwan business centre and resort in Johor), Labu Lanjut in Sepang and Batu Hampar in Perak. So far, investigations have not found any elements suggesting that these locations were used as quarantine centres,” he said.

Razarudin said currently, 205 accounts totalling RM1,358,020.37 and one account amounting to US$1,344.26 belonging to the group are frozen under Section 44(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001, adding that the authorities also seized 31 various types of vehicles and 19 lots of property.

“The current total asset seizure under Section 45(2) of the AMLATFPUAA 2001 includes 19 vehicles and a truck, animals with an estimated total value of RM230,000, cash amounting to RM16,850, and two wristwatches estimated to be worth RM600,” he added.

On the allegation that the Social Welfare Department (JKM) is not allowing children of the GISBH members to return to their families, Razarudin said JKM is authorised by the court through a temporary custody order under Section 25(2) of the Child Act 2011.

“When there are complaints of neglect, abuse or mistreatment committed by parents or guardians JKM is ordered to place the children under its custody pending thorough investigation and a decision by the Attorney General’s Chambers,” he said, stressing that in the Op Global case, the parents of the rescued children are suspects under investigation for neglect.

Police launched Op Global early last month and raided charity homes across Peninsular Malaysia linked to GISBH suspected of being involved in the exploitation of children and religion.

A total of 572 victims were rescued, and 359 individuals believed to be GISBH followers and its top leaders were detained.