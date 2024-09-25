GISBH followers lack resources to flee the country - IGP

KOTA BHARU: Police believe that GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) followers are still in the country because they lack the financial means to escape to neighbouring countries like Thailand.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the followers’ finances were controlled by GISBH leaders, who were recently arrested and had their accounts frozen.

“The top leadership of GISBH has been arrested, so those below them (followers) cannot flee. GISBH followers are hiding (in the country) because they have no money, no salaries, or any other means to escape,“ he told Bernama.

Furthermore, they do not have places to seek refuge in Thailand.

“Even if they escape to Thailand, where would they go? The five top GISBH leaders have already been detained by police, so I don’t see them heading there (to Thailand).”

He said police intelligence and investigations indicated that no GISBH followers have fled to the country’s borders.

Razarudin confirmed claims that premises such as laundromats, motels, pharmacies and restaurants linked to GISBH in several states have changed their signage after police raids.

“Yes, many GISBH establishments have changed their signboards. We have identified them and are investigating this matter,“ he said, adding that police are investigating the case from various angles.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) told Bernama that MAIK would intensify operations to raid GISBH premises, including those connected to the founder of the banned Al-Arqam, the late Ashaari Muhammad.

“We are assisting police and the Kelantan Islamic Affairs Department by searching for written materials that point to Abuya Ustaz Ashaari,“ the spokesman said.

A Bernama survey this morning of premises such as laundromats, motels, pharmacies and restaurants linked to GISBH in Kota Bharu, Tumpat and Gua Musang found that they have been closed and ceased operations.

A hotel in Kota Bharu linked to the group has also changed its GISBH signage to another hotel name.

In addition, checks at a charitable home and school linked to GISBH in Gong Kulim, Pasir Puteh, which was raided by police yesterday, found that it was sealed off with yellow police tape and vacant.

Ten horse stables at the location have also been emptied, with the horses believed to have been moved elsewhere.

On Sept 11, police rescued 402 children and teenagers from 20 charitable homes allegedly linked to GISBH in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, who were suspected of being victims of labour and sexual exploitation.

The police operations dubbed Op Global uncovered cases of neglect and abuse, leading to the arrest of several individuals connected to GISBH.