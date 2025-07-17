PETALING JAYA: A 77-year-old man sustained minor injuries when his Perodua Kenari crashed into a building under renovation on Jalan Jetty Lama in Butterworth today.

According to the New Straits Times, the Butterworth fire station received the emergency call at 2.03pm and arrived at the scene within five minutes.

G. Palanivelu, who was found trapped in the driver’s seat when rescue teams arrived, had lost control of the vehicle before it collided with the structure.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations John Sagun Francis said the rescue team, equipped with full PPE, used specialised tools to safely extricate the victim by 2.28pm before handing him over to paramedics for further treatment.

He added that firefighters worked with the Seberang Prai City Council (MBSP) to clear debris from the crash site following the rescue operation.