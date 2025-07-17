Iraq shopping mall fire kills 60 in Kut, safety concerns rise

KUT: A massive fire ripped through a newly opened shopping mall in Kut, eastern Iraq, killing at least 60 people, authorities confirmed. The blaze, which started late Wednesday, trapped shoppers and diners inside the five-storey Hyper Mall, leaving many victims suffocated in bathrooms.

The interior ministry reported 61 fatalities, including 14 charred bodies yet to be identified. Wasit province governor Mohammed al-Miyahi confirmed the victims included men, women, and children. Rescue teams saved over 45 people, but many remain missing.

Survivors described chaos as the fire erupted. “An air conditioner exploded on the second floor, and then the fire spread—we couldn’t escape,“ said Nasir al-Quraishi, a doctor who lost five family members.

Governor Miyahi declared three days of mourning and announced legal action against the mall’s owner and contractor. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered a full investigation into safety failures.

Iraq has a history of deadly fires due to lax safety standards. Last year, a wedding hall fire killed 100, while a 2021 hospital blaze claimed over 60 lives. - AFP