Urban youths must lead climate change action says Dr Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: Urban youths must take proactive steps in addressing climate change rather than merely understanding its effects, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa. She emphasised their crucial role as agents of change for future sustainability.

“Every action you take, no matter how small, can have a greater impact than we expect. Don’t waste this opportunity,” she said during the launch of the Federal Territories-level 2025 Climate Change and Green Energy Leadership Project (IKLIM).

Dr Zaliha stressed that initiatives like IKLIM go beyond awareness, proving that youths can spearhead meaningful change.

She referenced a recent study in the Earth System Science Data journal, warning that current carbon emission rates could deplete the global carbon budget by 2028, making it nearly impossible to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Kuala Lumpur, with its population exceeding two million and a GDP of nearly RM270 billion last year, faces significant climate challenges.

The city produces up to 9.3 tonnes of carbon per capita annually, highlighting the strain of rapid urbanisation on environmental balance.

Despite this, Dr Zaliha noted progress through the Low Carbon Society Blueprint 2030 and Kuala Lumpur Climate Action Plan 2050.

“Alhamdulillah, Kuala Lumpur has reduced its carbon intensity from 30 grammes of CO2 per ringgit of GDP in 2010 to nearly seven grammes in 2024—a 75 per cent reduction in 14 years,” she said. - Bernama