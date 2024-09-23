GISBH members still practise Tarekat Aurad Muhammadiyah

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) found that members of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) allegedly still practised the Tarekat Aurad Muhammadiyah which was confirmed to have deviated from the true teachings of Islam in 1994.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said this followed the discovery of leaflets and books during Op Global conducted at GISBH’s premises recently.

The books and pamphlets had been handed over to the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) for further action, he said.

He said all the books and pamphlets seized in Op Global were related to the Al-Arqam founder Ashaari Muhammad.

“Regarding this, JAKIM and the religious authorities will conduct further investigations,“ he told a press conference at the Police Training Center (Pulapol) here today which was also attended by Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain.

According to Razarudin, the police investigation into GISBH is now geared towards the Security Offences (Special Measures) (SOSMA) Act 2012 as well as the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA).

He said this was to prevent any attempt to revive the company.

“When Al Aqram was banned we did not have a law like this (SOSMA and AMLATFPUAA) and this made the former members of Al Aqram establish GISBH and move as a company. Now, we want it to end completely therefore all our actions must be carried out carefully,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Razarudin called on GISBH members who fled during Op Global to surrender themselves so that appropriate assistance, including welfare and psychological support, can be given.

“Many of the premises that were raided in Op Global phase four last week were found to be empty and it is believed that the members who managed the premises and stayed there have fled,“ he said, adding that GISBH had 10,000 members.

“We believe their support system has been destroyed following the company’s assets and accounts being frozen through this Global Op,“ he said.