TNB evaluating legal options after receiving RM840 mln tax notice

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has received a Notice of Additional Assessment for the Year of Assessment (YA) 2022 amounting to RM840.12 million, dated July 24, 2025, from the Inland Revenue Board.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, TNB said that in light of the Federal Court’s decision relating to a similar Notice of Additional Assessment issued for YA 2018, it is currently evaluating its available legal options to address the matter.

“This evaluation takes into consideration that TNB has already submitted an application for Investment Allowance under Schedule 7B of the Income Tax Act 1967 (including those for YA 2022) to the Minister of Finance,“ it added. - Bernama