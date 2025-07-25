Tour de France stage modified over infected cattle

THE 19th stage of the Tour de France has been shortened due to the discovery of a contagious disease in a herd of cattle located along the original route between Albertville and La Plagne, race organisers said Thursday.

“The discovery of an outbreak of contagious nodular dermatitis affecting cattle in a herd located specifically in the Col des Saisies has necessitated the culling of the animals,“ said organisers in a statement about Friday’s stage.

“In light of the distress experienced by the affected farmers and in order to preserve the smooth running of the race, it has been decided, in agreement with the relevant authorities, to modify the route of Stage 19 (Albertville-La Plagne) and to avoid the ascent to the Col des Saisies.”

This considerably changes the profile of the stage, which will now be just 95km long instead of the planned 129.9km.

The ceremonial start will be given as planned on the outskirts of Albertville but will now take place at 1230 GMT -- an hour later than originally scheduled.

After a 7km parade the official start will then be given. The Col des Saisies will notably be bypassed with the race rejoining the original route just after the initially scheduled 50km mark.

Three climbs remain on the programme with the hors categorie Col du Pre, the Cormet de Roselend and the final ascent to La Plagne for a finish at an altitude of 2,052m. - AFP