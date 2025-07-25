Cambodia backs ceasefire plan to end Thailand conflict

CAMBODIA'S prime minister Hun Manet said on Friday that he had supported a proposal by the Malaysian premier for a ceasefire with Thailand, which later withdrew its initial backing of the plan.

The two Southeast Asian neighbours are currently locked in their heaviest fighting in over a decade, which Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim - also the chair of the regional bloc ASEAN - is seeking to resolve.

“The key to resolving the current armed conflict between Thailand and Cambodia is the genuine willingness of the Thai side to accept a ceasefire,“ the Cambodian premier said in a Facebook post. - Reuters