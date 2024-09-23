GISBH: MOE taking over education aspect of children rescued through Op Global - Fadhlina

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education (MoE) is assuming responsibility for the education of over 300 children rescued through Op Global, effective Oct 1, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She explained that a special curriculum would be developed for these children, as many have not had access to formal education.

“The education process will take place at their current shelters, where they are being cared for and protected. At present, their 3M skills—reading, writing, and counting—along with their psychosocial well-being, are being assessed.

“Once this evaluation is complete, the MoE will fully take over their educational needs,“ she told reporters after the ministry’s monthly assembly today.

Fadhlina added that the special curriculum would be organised into three groups: preschool, primary, and secondary school levels.

The education programme will be carried out in two phases, with the first phase for two months and will be extended to the second phase for the following month if necessary.

Fadhlina said the ministry is taking over the responsibility of the children’s education to ensure, among others, that the children have the opportunity to undergo the same learning sessions as other children.

“We care, we are highly committed to ensuring that these children fully follow their education,“ she said.

Asked whether the parents of the children concerned will be taken action under the Education Act 1996, Fadhlina said the ministry was looking into it.

It was previously reported that the police, through Op Global, rescued 402 individuals, aged one to 17 years, suspected of being victims of exploitation, in raids conducted at 20 charity homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.