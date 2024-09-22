GISBH: Selangor Mufti Dept to convene Sept 30

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Mufti Department will convene on Sept 30 to make a decision regarding GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) in the state.

Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof, said that prior to this decision, the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) will present a report related to GISBH at the MAIS meeting on Sept 24.

“MAIS is taking this matter seriously and has implemented a coordinated action with JAIS, the Selangor Mufti Department, and the police against GISBH and its network, including ensuring that the involved Islamic schools are closed and their registrations revoked.

“This coordinated action is aimed at enabling the Selangor Fatwa Committee to make a prompt decision based on their research and checks on GISBH,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the Sultan of Selangor expressed his disappointment regarding the issues surrounding GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), which are linked to criminal activities and are currently under police investigation.

In light of this, His Royal Highness has ordered that all charitable homes and Islamic schools under GISBH and its network, which are unregistered or suspected of involvement in criminal activities, including those related to Syariah law, be closed immediately and prohibited from operating in Selangor.

This action is a preventative measure aimed at protecting children who may be at risk of continued abuse.