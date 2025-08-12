UiTM vice-chancellor wins MQA National Quality Assurance Award

SHAH ALAM: Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib @ Sahibuddin has been honoured with the National Quality Assurance Icon award at the 2025 Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) Awards.

The accolade was presented by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during a ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, witnessed by Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Shahrin is the first academic in Malaysia to receive this prestigious recognition for his contributions to higher education quality assurance since 1997.

His involvement began with the National Accreditation Board and continued through roles in the Academic Quality Assurance Agency and MQA.

Over the years, Shahrin has served as an assessor, MQA Council Member, and strategic adviser in shaping national academic quality policies.

UiTM also celebrated being shortlisted for the Internal Quality Audit Award and Lifelong Learning Award through its Institute of Quality and Knowledge Advancement and Institute of Continuing Education & Professional Studies.

The 2025 MQA Awards mark the agency’s first initiative to honour excellence in academic quality, innovation, and governance across Malaysia’s higher education sector.

The awards cover public and private universities, polytechnics, community colleges, and training institutions, aligning with the Malaysia Higher Education Strategic Plan 2025–2035. - Bernama