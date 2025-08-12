RM8.4m allocated for Jalur Gemilang badges distribution in schools

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has allocated RM8.4 million for the procurement and distribution of Jalur Gemilang badges to 5.14 million students under the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Each student received two national flag badges free of charge, covering schools, matriculation colleges, Form Six colleges, and teacher education institutes (IPG).

The funds were disbursed to state education departments and institutions in February 2025, with distribution adjusted based on enrolment numbers.

Procurement was managed by state and district education offices through the eProcurement system, using open tenders or quotations depending on budget allocations.

The MOE issued this clarification in response to a parliamentary question from Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PN-Kuala Krai) regarding costs and suppliers involved.

State education departments were permitted to conduct zonal procurement to speed up distribution and engage more qualified suppliers.

A total of 91 suppliers participated in the nationwide distribution of the Jalur Gemilang badges. - Bernama