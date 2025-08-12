A piece of roti canai priced at RM50 may send Malaysians into shock — but at the Malaysia Pavilion in Expo 2025 Osaka, this fluffy dish has got the Japanese queuing for up to two hours for a taste!

According to a Facebook post by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, visitors have been queuing for up to two hours to get a taste of the Malaysian flatbread, with 1,500 pieces sold out every single day — bringing in around RM75,000 in daily sales.

“Every day, 1,500 pieces are sold out! This is proof that Malaysian dishes are in high demand and have found a place in the hearts of the international community.

“Congratulations to the Malaysia Pavilion culinary team for consistently showcasing the taste of Malaysia on the world stage. Your efforts are truly appreciated!”

Malaysian netizens took to the comments to express shock at the price while many were delighted to know the dish was well-appreciated overseas.

“RM50 is outrageous,” commented a netizen.

“Wow in a day, can get RM75,000 in sales,” said another.

However, many defended the price, noting Japan’s dining culture. “In Japan, this price is on par with a premium or specialty meal,” one user said.

Some even joked about new business opportunities: “Okay, let’s open a roti canai stall in Tokyo,” wrote one commenter.