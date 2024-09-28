GISBH, subsidiaries never pay tithe - LZS

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) confirmed that it had never received any kind of zakat payment from GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) or its subsidiaries.

LZS Head of Collection Division Mohd Fikri Naim Harun said this was despite the board having held talks on tithe collection at GISBH premises.

“There are more than 20 GISBH-related companies on our list but none have made zakat payments to LZS. We also cannot determine the tithe amount required to be paid by GISBH and their subsidiaries because we have never received any information regarding their assets and liabilities,“ he said.

He told reporters this at the launch of the Selangor Tithe Carnival 2024 at Dataran Stadium Shah Alam here today.

Mohd Fikri Naim said the amount of business zakat payment is usually assessed after LZS receives information about the assets owned and the liabilities incurred by the company in question.

When asked whether legal action could be taken against GISBH for not paying tithe, Mohd Fikri Naim said there are provisions in the Administration Of The Religion Of Islam (State Of Selangor) Enactment 2003 which provide imprisonment and a fine for those who deliberately do not pay tithe.

Last Sept 11, police launched ‘Op Global’, a nationwide operation targeting 20 charity homes linked to GISBH, suspected of child exploitation and promoting alleged indoctrination.

Following the raid, a total of 402 occupants of the charity homes were rescued and 171 individuals between the ages of 17 and 64 were arrested.