Global IT disruption did not affect govt agencies - DPM Fadillah

SHAH ALAM: The global information technology (IT) disruption that began yesterday has not impacted government agencies’ operations, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He clarified that only the aviation sector has been affected by the disruption so far. However, proactive measures are being taken to address and mitigate the issues effectively.

“This is a challenge when we rely on technology. If there are technology glitches, we face various problems.

“The important thing is to be prepared for such glitches and to know what steps to take to minimise them,“ he said.

Fadillah made these remarks to reporters after officiating at the JuiceUP Electric Vehicle (EV) Open Payment Solution System launch ceremony here, today.

Yesterday, it was reported that major institutions such as airlines, banks, media channels and hospitals in several countries were affected by global IT disruptions.

The disruption has been attributed to Crowdstrike Inc, a US-based cybersecurity technology company providing endpoint protection, threat intelligence and cyber-attack response services.

In other developments, Fadillah said the government is intensifying efforts to expand EV charging stations across the country, especially in rural areas.

He noted that this aligns with the national policy to increase EV usage and achieve the target of zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Our current focus is to establish EV charging stations throughout Malaysia. I personally chair the National EV Driving Committee, managed by the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry.

“We are working to expand EV charging stations across the country, not only on highways and rest areas but also in shopping complexes, office buildings and rural areas,“ he said.

At today’s event, JuiceUP EV Grid Sdn Bhd launched its first EV open payment solutions system to enhance the accessibility and convenience of EV charging nationwide.

Fadillah added that JuiceUP allows users to tap and charge their EVs using widely accepted payment methods without needing any apps or subscriptions.

“I am confident that JuiceUp can be a relevant player in the electric mobility ecosystem that can support our agenda of nationwide EV adoption and driving Malaysia’s energy transition agenda,“ said Fadillah, who is also Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister.