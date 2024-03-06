GOF course participant dies due to heat stroke

IPOH: A Basic Course of General Operations Force (GOF) Series 1/2024 participant at the Ulu Kinta GOF Training Centre, near here, died yesterday without regaining consciousness, after collapsing on Thursday (May 30) from suspected heat stroke.

Lance Corporal Mohd Zulkifly Rozak, 31, from Platoon 6, Company B, 7th Battalion, collapsed while attending the team’s basic course on Thursday, and was taken to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) for treatment.

GOF Ulu Kinta Training Centre commander Superintendent Mohammad Hafiz Kadir, who confirmed the matter, said that the victim collapsed while participating in cross country on Thursday, and was first rushed to the Tanjung Rambutan Health Clinic in an ambulance.

“The victim was unconscious when taken and referred to HRPB. He was then intubated at the hospital.

“He was then admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and confirmed dead yesterday. The doctor confirmed the cause of Mohd Zulkifly’s death was heat stroke and organ failure,” he said when contacted today.

Mohammad Hafiz said that Mohd Zulkifly, along with 251 other participants, was participating in the GOF basic course, from April 28 and expected to conclude on July 26.

Mohd Zulkifly’s remains were brought back to Kuala Terengganu, and laid to rest at the Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) Mosque Muslim Cemetery.