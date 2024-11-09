GOF detains senior citizen attempting to smuggle in pig carcasses worth over RM200,000

KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) Southeast Brigade successfully busted a pig carcass smuggling syndicate worth RM204,800 after arresting an elderly man near Jalan Tuan Guru Nik Abdul Aziz here today.

Southeast Brigade GOF SAC Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the seizure was carried out by a team of GOF 9 Battalion members who detained a vehicle driven by a suspicious man at 3.15 am while carrying out Op Taring Chiller Kelantan.

“The results of the inspection on the Mitsubishi lorry found that an estimated 5,000 kilogrammes (kg) of pig carcasses believed to have been smuggled from Thailand were found in the vehicle without valid documents.

“The 62-year-old suspect believed to be the deliveryman of the smuggled meat heading for the local market was arrested,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the case was investigated under Section 36(1) of the Animals Act 1953, while the suspect and the seized items were handed over to the Pengkalan Chepa police station for further action.