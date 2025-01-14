KUALA PILAH: Negeri Sembilan continues to be the choice destination for investors with the state government’s commitment to continue to engage with potential domestic and foreign investors actively, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the Malaysian Investment Development Authority recorded RM3.0 billion in investments for the state for the second quarter of 2024.

“Negeri Sembilan is also focusing on improving the state’s economic competitiveness and growing its gross domestic product sustainably and inclusively towards the 13th Malaysia Plan,” he said.

Aminuddin said this when delivering his congratulatory and loyalty speech in conjunction with the 77th birthday of the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Ibni AlmarhumTuanku Munawir, at Istana Besar Seri Menanti today.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said the National Investment Council, which convened on Oct 16 last year, had approved the Central Region Industrial Cluster Development initiative covering Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Melaka and Kuala Lumpur.

He said this initiative aims to create a specific industrial cluster identity in the manufacturing sector through joint ventures and synergistic efforts among states to drive targeted investments.

Aminuddin said this effort aligns with the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, which focuses on cross-border economic development involving Bandar Enstek and Nilai.

Additionally, he said the state government supports the proposal for a new highway network involving the Senawang KLIA Expressway as well as the West Coast Expressway (WCE) extension connecting Banting, Selangor, across Negeri Sembilan and Melaka to Gelang Patah, Johor.

“We are confident that the WCE alignment along the Port Dickson coast will provide economic and development benefits to the people of this state, which is among the choice destinations for investors,” he said.

Besides, Aminuddin stressed that the state government would continue to focus on reforming efforts involving new fields, such as artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, and energy transition, in state development.

“Seremban City is in the middle of phase two of the smart city development framework, in addition to the state government’s development of the ‘Smart AI Container Port’ in Port Dickson.

“The development plan also involves proposed integration with the free industrial zone with components to promote entrepot trade and encourage export-oriented manufacturing activities,” he added.