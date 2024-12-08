Good governance to be Shamsul Azri’s key agenda in leading public sector

PUTRAJAYA: The newly appointed Chief Secretary to the Government, Datuk Seri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, said that good governance will be a key agenda in his administration of the country’s public sector.

He said this commitment was in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s efforts to improve governance.

“As emphasised by the prime minister, good governance is essential and it will be one of my top priorities in managing the public service,” he told reporters after clocking in as the 16th Chief Secretary to the Government here today.

When asked about the highlights of the upcoming Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MAPPA), Shamsul Azri hinted that there would be good news for all civil servants.

“I cannot disclose anything at the moment, but please wait. Insya-Allah, there will be good news for all,” he said.

The 19th MAPPA is scheduled to take place at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre this Friday (Aug 16).

Shamsul Azri also called on all civil servants to cooperate with him to advance the country and provide the best service to the people.

He emphasised that civil servants must remain loyal to the government and serve as a stronghold for the nation.

“I’m confident that with the current government machinery, we can deliver the best service to the people. I trust in the prime minister’s leadership to steer Malaysia towards greater excellence,” he added.

Shamsul Azri, the former director-general of the Public Private Partnership Unit (UKAS) in the Prime Minister’s Department, was appointed as the new Chief Secretary to the Government effective today to replace Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, whose service contract expired on Aug 10.

Shamsul Azri, 55, has been in the public service for 30 years, including at the Ministry of Finance, Public Service Department and state governments.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Tulsa Oklahoma in the United States, with a stint at several international institutions including the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom and the European Institute of Business Administration (INSEAD).