Goods vehicle owners urged to register for SKDS 2.0

SEPANG: The Transport Ministry has urged owners of goods vehicles to immediately register their vehicles under the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) 2.0 to enjoy diesel subsidies from the government.

Minister Anthony Loke said the government has given them opportunities to register their vehicles.

“If they fall into any of the categories under SKDS 2.0, they should register to receive the subsidy. Otherwise, they will blame the government, claiming we didn’t provide the subsidy and prices will increase.

“So, it is their responsibility to come forward and register. The diesel price remains unchanged for those holding the SKDS 2.0 fleet card, so I hope they can cooperate,“ he told the media after attending a Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony between Batik Air and Kia here today.

Loke was responding to media questions regarding Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Fuziah Salleh’s statement that more than 180,000 goods vehicles have yet to register under SKDS 2.0 to be eligible for government diesel subsidies.

On another matter, Loke said the ministry would appoint a vendor for electric vehicle number plates.

“Now we are still doing some technical finalisation. Once we are ready we will make the announcement.

“It’s a special plate. We will start it voluntarily. Of course, for all the new EVs we will make it compulsory but the existing EVs are given the option whether to change it to the particular plate or stay,” he said.

Before this, Loke was reported as saying that the new number plates would facilitate the identification of EVs in case of an accident as they need to be handled differently.