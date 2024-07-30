Gov’t approves additional RM100 million for upgrading northern border security facilities - Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced an additional allocation of RM100 million for upgrading security facilities at the northern border of the Peninsula, involving Kedah, Perlis and Kelantan.

Anwar said he has directed the management and financial processes for these improvements to be expedited, considering the poor condition of most northern border security facilities.

“There is a need for improvements in the northern Peninsula. On Aug 3, I will meet with Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in Golok and Rantau Panjang to discuss border security and to stimulate economic growth in the northern Peninsula and southern Thailand,” he said.

The Prime Minister said this when launching the National Security Month 2024 here today.

Also present were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and National Security director-general Datuk Raja Nushirwan Zainal Abidin.

On another matter, Anwar said the development of basic infrastructure at the Sarawak-Kalimantan border following the development of Indonesia’s new capital city, Nusantara, needs to be prioritised and action plans should not be delayed.

Therefore, Anwar wants the latest report on development progress to be presented to him in a meeting this Thursday.

On Jan 20 last year, the government announced an allocation of RM1 billion for the development of basic infrastructure at the Sarawak-Kalimantan border following the development of Indonesia’s new capital city.

This allocation is for the construction of the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) and roads in the areas near the border.