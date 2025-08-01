Man found dead near railway tracks was strangled, say Hulu Selangor police

HULU SELANGOR: A post-mortem has confirmed that a man whose body was discovered near railway tracks in Sungai Serian, Kalumpang, died from strangulation.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Ibrahim Husin stated that the victim’s identity remains unknown, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“There were strangulation marks on the victim’s neck, believed to have been caused by a rope. The marks are suspected to match the rope (resembling a chain) worn around the victim’s neck,“ Ibrahim said in a statement.

The body was found by a passerby at around 10.30 am yesterday, with hands and feet bound and the head wrapped in cloth secured with black and white tape.

Preliminary investigations suggest the body was likely thrown from the 11.15-metre-high Kampung Sungai Serian bridge.

Police estimate the victim had been dead for over four days, and no identification documents were found.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact investigating officer Insp Mohamad Fadli Abdul Aziz at 03-6064 1222 or the nearest police station. - Bernama