Unemployed man gets death penalty for murder of 3-year-old in Langkawi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Alor Setar High Court has sentenced a 44-year-old unemployed man to death for the murder of a three-year-old girl in Langkawi six years ago.

Ramlan Abdul Rashid was found guilty of killing Nur Aisyah Aleya Abdullah at a hospital staff quarters between 9 am and 10 am on Feb 23, 2019, under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Justice Evawani Farisyta Mohammad, in her written judgment published on the judiciary’s website on July 31, stated that the victim died from prolonged physical abuse.

The court noted the accused showed no remorse and callously disposed of the child’s body in a forested area at Gunung Raya without proper burial rites.

Forensic evidence confirmed the skull and two teeth found at the scene belonged to the victim.

The judge emphasized that the accused, entrusted with the child’s care, failed in his duty to protect her.

The victim’s mother had left her daughter in Ramlan’s care while working at a food stall. In January 2019, she moved to a hostel, leaving the child with the accused.

A month later, she reported her daughter missing after failing to locate her during a visit.

Ramlan initially claimed he handed the girl to another person but refused to disclose details. Police later discovered the remains in March 2019.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Rizal Fadzil led the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Ai Cha Ran. - Bernama