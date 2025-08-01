Addison Rae churns out serviceable beats in debut album

Addison Rae opts for generic dreamy, upbeat pop melodies

BEFORE venturing into music full-time, Addison Rae was a popular content creator on TikTok. Like most Gen Zs, Rae’s feed mainly consisted of dance videos, lip-syncs and comedic skits with other creators on the app. But in 2021, the 24-year-old dipped her toes into music with the release of her debut single Obsessed. The venture was cut short due to a slew of negative reviews, which prompted Rae to seek refuge in acting and cosmetics. The hiatus did not last long as Rae found moderate success with her debut EP AR. Almost two years later, the Louisiana native returns more ready than ever to delve further in music, releasing a full-length album Addison.

Pop in mind Throughout the album’s 12 tracks, Rae immerses herself in the various forms of pop, expressing her musicality through trip hop, dance-pop and house music. Coming from a strong dance background and adoring pop music, Rae envisioned Addison to be a dance record. The album’s first introduction itself is a straightforward impression of this. Though moody in nature, Diet Pepsi moves listeners with its dreamy synth pop melody, while singing of the immortal feeling of young love. The rest of the album mimics this vision too. From the opening track New York to the last track Headphones On, the album is made for pop music lovers in mind. Its simple yet infectious productions will have you singing and dancing along to its fun and lively nature. Fame is a Gun, Times Like These and Aquamarine are offerings to look forward to on Addison.

Convincing transition Considering her background as a professional dancer, it seems appropriate for Rae to adopt this musical direction. The songstress has adequate dancing skills and vocal chops to pull this aspiration off. Many personalities of her nature, before her – be it reality stars or social media personalities – often struggle to make the crossover to the music world. It is, therefore, commendable of her to make a convincing musical debut. Her musical efforts have dissociated her from the previous personality she crafted on TikTok. The majority of listeners will indeed view her solely as a new artiste, increasing the probability that her musical aspirations are taken seriously. Carbon copy That said, not much is exciting about her tracks. While they can be pleasing to the ear, they are not memorable. They do not make a lasting impact on most casual listeners. Their lack of originality is the reason for this. Rae’s songs do not have much individuality to them. They can pass off as other artistes’ work in the current pop landscape. Songs such as Diet Pepsi, Headphones On and Fame is a Gun, for instance, are reminiscent of the early works of Lana Del Ray and Britney Spears.