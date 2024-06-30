Gov’t assures no increase in sugar prices - Fuziah

NIBONG TEBAL: The government has assured that there have been no increases in sugar prices in the market so far, Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Minister Fuziah Salleh said.

She said no decisions have been made at the Cabinet level to raise sugar prices, a clarification that has been reiterated in Parliament on numerous occasions.

Fuziah explained that speculation about a potential price hike emerged last April following industry complaints that prompted requests for a price increase, citing losses of 88 sen per kilogramme of sugar produced.

“To address this, the government has provided monthly incentives totaling RM42 million to stabilise supply prices.

“This measure aims to prevent production stoppages due to financial losses,“ she told reporters at the state-level MySubsidi Diesel SKDS 2.0 Open Day here today.

She noted that the speculation arose due to the indefinite duration of the government’s incentive programme, which continues to date.

In April, the ministry (KPDN) announced that the government would decide on mechanisms to stabilise sugar supply, including pricing considerations, in the second quarter of this year.

Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali indicated that evaluation of potential mechanisms includes proposals for maintaining sugar stocks, providing subsidies, or adjusting the controlled price, currently set at RM2.85 per kilogramme.

Meanwhile, Fuziah proposed that the KPDN office in each state conduct engagement sessions with stakeholders for effective dissemination of information regarding the implementation of SKDS 2.0.

She said these sessions also provide an opportunity for eligible companies and vehicle owners to register, obtain further information, or ask questions directly to the ministry about the initiative’s implementation.

“During today’s engagement session, we identified vehicle owners who did not receive subsidies, lacked clarity on the implementation process, faced challenges in obtaining fleet cards, and other issues. We also had representatives from oil companies present,“ she said.

“I hope these sessions will continue so that we can directly hear from stakeholders about the challenges they encounter,“ she added.

Fuziah further informed that 570,000 vehicles have been identified as ineligible for diesel subsidies.

“The Finance Ministry’s rationale for their exclusion is that these types of vehicles do not directly benefit consumers. Additionally, there are 470,000 vehicles registered with the Road Transport Department that qualify for subsidies under the 23 identified categories,“ she said.

She reiterated the ministry’s openness to discussions with all parties, including appeals for reconsideration by the appeals committee for those who fail to apply or are deemed ineligible.