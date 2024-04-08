Gov’t must address uncontrolled vaping among school students - Lee Lam Thye

KUALA LUMPUR: Alliance for a Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye has called on the government to address the issue of uncontrolled vaping among school students with urgency.

Lee emphasised the need for nationwide school initiatives to combat vaping through awareness campaigns and concrete actions.

He expressed concern over recent reports of students vaping in school toilets and unused classrooms

“In a recent incident, six students at a secondary school in Selangor were found vomiting after sharing a vape. Another student appeared visibly ‘high’ with bloodshot eyes and was unable to stand or walk properly,” he said in a statement to Bernama.

He added, vaping has been well-acknowledged to pose significant health risks, especially to young, developing bodies, including nicotine addiction, lung damage and exposure to harmful chemicals, as well as lead to the use of traditional tobacco products.

He urged school authorities and students to support the Education Ministry’s efforts to combat vaping, emphasising the effectiveness of peer-to-peer education programmes, where students who have quit vaping share their experiences.

He also suggested leveraging celebrities and social media influencers to amplify anti-vaping messages.

Lee stressed the importance of involving parents and guardians in informational sessions to shape children’s attitudes and behaviors towards vaping.

“It requires a collective effort from schools, parents, communities and students to combat vaping and ensure a healthier future for the next generation,” he said.

In related news, Terengganu police are awaiting a full medical report on a secondary school student in Kemaman who lost consciousness after using an electronic cigarette last month.

State police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said the report is crucial for determining further actions.