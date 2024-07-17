Gov’t studying new methods for permanent appointments to ensure fiscal sustainability

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is studying new methods for permanent appointments to ensure fiscal sustainability, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said.

She said that the proposed implementation of the permanent appointments was currently being studied to determine the best strategies and that its results will be presented to the Cabinet for consideration and approval.

It was part of her written reply to Datuk Seri Saravanan Murugan’s (BN-Tapah) question on the suspension of new civil service appointments, which was posted on the Parliament’s official website on Tuesday.

Zaliha said that currently the existing pension scheme for serving civil servants and retirees will continue, even though the financial implication for covering the scheme was increasing annually.

In 2023, the total expenditure for retirement benefits stood at RM32 billion and is expected to exceed RM46.36 bilion by 2030.