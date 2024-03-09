Gov’t to continue two flight ticket subsidy initiatives, says Loke

SEPANG: The Cabinet in its meeting today agreed to maintain the RM599 ceiling price for flight tickets between the peninsula and Sabah and Sarawak during festive seasons, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

“We will set the ceiling price at RM599, as previously implemented, so the government will subsidise any amount exceeding this to the airlines.

“This is one of the measures we are taking to assist the people of Sabah and Sarawak and to ease their burden,” he told reporters after officiating the opening of Capsule Transit MAX here today.

Loke also said that the Cabinet has decided to make the FLYsiswa programme, which provides a RM300 voucher to eligible students of higher learning institutions for the purchase domestic flight tickets between the peninsula, Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan, an annual initiative.

“So, every year, we will provide this assistance at the federal government level, and the Sabah and Sarawak governments will also help their students. This initiative will help reduce the burden, especially for students,” he said.

Meanwhile, Loke said that the opening of Capsule Transit MAX, a premium hotel in Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2, aligns with Malaysia’s efforts to welcome tourists and travellers to the country

Capsule Transit MAX offers five-star quality facilities, featuring 46 premium beds, a lounge, a spa, and a gymnasium.