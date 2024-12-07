Gov’t willing to look into addressing gaps in anti-party hopping law - Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: The government is open to discussions on making legal amendments to plug any loopholes in the anti-party hopping law, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that Pakatan Harapan (PH) had in 2022 proposed such amendments but its suggestion was rejected by the government then.

“Previously, we proposed that anyone rejected by their party should vacate their seat, but it was not agreed upon by the government then.

“Because at that time, UMNO members were joining their party. So for me, if we want to amend it, we can discuss it so that no one is exempt. They (the opposition) opposed it before; many do not know,“ he told the media after Friday prayers at Surau An-Najah here today.

Anwar said PH had proposed that anyone expelled by their party should automatically lose their seat, but Bersatu strongly opposed the proposal.

“We reached a compromise, and it became the current law. So, if they want to amend it, we can discuss it,“ he said.

On June 20, Bersatu submitted a notice to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, requesting that the six parliamentary seats represented by their MPs who pledged support for the Prime Minister be vacated.

The notice was submitted based on the provisions of Article 49A(1)(a)(ii) of the Federal Constitution, which states that an MP shall cease to be a member of the Dewan Rakyat and their seat becomes vacant when they are no longer a member of a political party.

However, Johari has decided that the six MPs need not vacate their seats although they have ceased to be members of Bersatu.

Johari said he had conducted studies and read all statements regarding Article 49 of the Federal Constitution before deciding on the matter.

Today, Universiti Malaya senior lecturer Dr Mohammad Tawfik Yaakub was reported as suggesting that Parliament review the anti-party hopping law to plug loopholes in the legislation.

The six MPs at the centre of the controversy are Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar) and Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang).