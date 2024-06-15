Govt agrees to speed up NIMP, NETR, HETR to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2050

PUTRAJAYA: The government has agreed to speed up the implementation of the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP), the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and the Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap (HETR) ) to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050,

Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said new policies such as the National Climate Change Bill (RUUPIN) would also be expedited to achieve the target.

He said the decision was reached yesterday at the Fifth Meeting of the National Climate Change Action Council (MTPIN) chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The meeting also agreed to establish a National Decarbonisation Committee to monitor the implementation of the action plan to achieve the target,“ he said in a statement today.

Nik Nazmi said he presented three papers to MTPIN where the main points discussed were on the proposed setting of the country’s net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emission target in 2050 based on the outcome of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) Development Direction and Action Plan and the Long Term Low Carbon Development Strategy (LT-LEDS).

MTPIN also agreed to approve the National Climate Change Policy 2.0 to complement other initiatives such as the RUUPIN, the National Adaptation Plan and the National Carbon Market Policy.

To ensure Malaysia’s active participation in international conferences, Nik Nazmi also tabled the development plan for the Malaysia Pavilion at the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, and COP-30 in Brazil in 2025.

“At the meeting, Bank Negara Malaysia and the Securities Commission presented the financial sector’s response to climate change led by the Joint Committee on Climate Change (JC3).

“This initiative is a manifestation of the government in dealing with the issue of climate change comprehensively by reducing GHG emissions, strengthening the country’s resilience to the effects of climate change and encouraging a shift towards more sustainable and low-carbon development,“ he said.

At the meeting, Nik Nazmi also shared the outcome of his courtesy call on Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment General Phatcharavat Wongsuwan during his short working visit to Bangkok last June 12.

The Thai government expressed its support for Malaysia for the 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship and agreed to establish cooperation to share expertise in the carbon market mechanism, he said.