Govt assures Bumiputera quota for matriculation remain unchanged - PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today assured that the government will maintain the Bumiputera quota for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) holders to continue their studies at the matriculation level.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said that the quota would be maintained as it is enshrined in Article 153 of the Federal Constitution, which involves the special position of Malays and Bumiputeras in Sabah and Sarawak.

“We have chosen a path that we believe is fair and reasonable. If they (the students) are citizens and residents of Malaysia, we must support them, but we also accept meritocracy. Regardless of race or region, we can guarantee a place in matriculation for them.

“Our Bumiputera quota will remain unchanged because this decision is related to the Constitution, ensuring the future of Bumiputeras so that there is no disparity. Civil servants must understand that we uphold meritocracy, but we also uphold fairness,” he said in his speech at the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) monthly assembly today.

Yesterday, Anwar announced that all students who obtain 10As and above in the SPM exam will be guaranteed a place in any matriculation programme regardless of race or region, starting this year. The cabinet made this decision on Friday.