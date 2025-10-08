PM Anwar arrives at Gaza solidarity rally in Axiata Arena

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil to attend the solidarity rally for Gaza tonight.

He was welcomed by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Sumud Nusantara Command Centre director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby upon his arrival at 8.30 pm.

The packed indoor arena resonated with chants of ‘Bebas Palestin’ and ‘Free Palestine’ from thousands of attendees.

Anwar is expected to deliver his speech at the event’s highlight scheduled for 9 pm.

The gathering commenced at 6 pm and included various programmes such as a solat hajat and Munajat Perdana for Gaza.

A poetry recital by media personality Ahmad Fedtri Yahya and performances by Munsyid Malaysia were also part of the event.

Members of the Malaysian delegation from the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission to Gaza addressed the crowd.

These speakers included Cinta Gaza Malaysia chief executive officer Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman and celebrities Ardell Aryana, Heliza Helmi and Zizi Kirana.

Anwar, who serves as the patron of Sumud Nusantara, previously stated that the rally celebrated the return of the GSF participants after their release from Israeli detention.

He emphasised that the event aimed to strengthen Malaysian solidarity with Palestine. – Bernama