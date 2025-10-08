Over 10 million Malaysians benefit from BUDI95 petrol subsidy

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 10 million citizens have benefited from the targeted RON95 petrol subsidy under the BUDI95 initiative as of 4 pm today.

This represents a 62.5% participation rate among the 16 million eligible Malaysians. The Ministry of Finance revealed that total sales reached RM727.7 million, equivalent to 365.7 million litres of petrol purchased at the subsidised price of RM1.99 per litre.

The ministry stated that the implementation of the targeted RON95 petrol subsidy under BUDI95 has received a highly encouraging response from the public since its launch on September 27, 2025.

Transactions have shown a positive upward trend since the rollout began for police and military personnel on September 27, followed by STR recipients the next day and all eligible Malaysians on September 30.

Weekend transactions peaked at over three million per day, demonstrating strong public adoption.

This success indicates that Malaysians are ready to embrace a targeted subsidy approach that is transparent, efficient, and provides tangible benefits.

The ministry also highlighted the effectiveness of the MyKad digital verification system at petrol stations, which has been running smoothly and reliably.

The MADANI government remains committed to ensuring the targeted subsidy system continues to be implemented smoothly and transparently.

Ongoing monitoring and improvements will be conducted in collaboration with relevant agencies to maintain direct benefits for the people.

The public can obtain more information through the official BUDI MADANI portal, which features a transaction record checking service via MyDigital ID to ensure personal data security.

Additional support is available by contacting the helpline at 1-300-88-9595 or via WhatsApp at +603-2631 4595. – Bernama