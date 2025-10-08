Dean Huijsen replaced by Aymeric Laporte in Spain squad due to injury

REAL Madrid defender Dean Huijsen has withdrawn from the Spain squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to a muscular injury.

Aymeric Laporte has been called up as his replacement for the matches against Georgia and Bulgaria.

The Spanish football federation confirmed Huijsen arrived at the national team camp on Monday night with symptoms of muscular fatigue.

He did not train on Tuesday and a medical test on Wednesday confirmed the injury, with Real Madrid being informed of the diagnosis.

The 20-year-old centre-back joined Real Madrid from Premier League club Bournemouth this summer and made his Spain debut in March during the Nations League.

Laporte, who recently rejoined Athletic Bilbao, was a key member of the Spain squad that won Euro 2024.

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal and Manchester City midfielder Rodri Hernandez had previously withdrawn from the squad due to injuries.

Spain currently lead Group E after winning their opening qualifiers against Bulgaria and Turkey for next summer’s tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada. – AFP