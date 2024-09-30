Govt launches MyPCVE action plan to counter terrorism intelligence, extreme activities

PUTRAJAYA: The government today launched the Malaysian Action Plan on Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (MyPCVE) to boost combating activities and ideologies of terrorists in the country.

The action plan was developed to coordinate actions to deal with the threat of extremist ideology based on four cores, namely prevention, enforcement, rehabilitation and reinforcement.

It emphasises the issue of the threat of extremist ideology of terrorism holistically, including political and racial extremists, social, religious as well as external elements.

When speaking at the launch of MyPCVE today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the plan needs to be strictly implemented and exposed to the people, especially when there are now elements in the country who use racial elements to threaten peace.

“Who would have thought that when we achieved independence in 1957, everyone was accepted; Malays, Chinese, Indians and then in 1963 together with Sabah and Sarawak, and then the May 13 event (in 1969) happened.

“We know that racial debates and riots through political statements in previous years, especially near the election, have now reached a very intense and dangerous level,“ he said here.

The Prime Minister said MyPCVE also needs to be reviewed, digested and implemented so that the authorities can identify the real motive behind every extremist ideology or terrorist attack that occurs.

“I always say in my meetings including the National Security Council that sometimes we overlook, focusing only on action against acts of terrorism and not on elements of incitement.

“The problem is our obsession with terrorism without understanding the issues. We deal with the problem of terrorism, but we don’t understand the reasons and background behind the activities,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail who was also present at the launch of MyPCVE said the action plan is different from what was used in other countries because it looks at extremists’ understandings comprehensively and uses an approach that takes into account several principles, policies, and values which is unique to Malaysia.

He said in addition to outlining strict enforcement measures, the plan also includes a ‘soft approach’ in dealing with the issue of extremist ideology and terrorism.

“We at KDN hope the plan that will be used in 2024 to 2028, will succeed in helping to create peace and order in the country, God willing,“ he said.