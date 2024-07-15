Govt refining proposal to enact specific law on cyberbullying

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is currently refining proposals from all parties, including academicians, towards establishing a specific law for the offence of cyberbullying.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) M. Kulasegaran said strict action needed to be taken against cyberbullies, including the case involving the late TikTok influencer A. Rajeswary or Esha.

He said this when winding up debate on the Oaths and Affirmations (Amendment) Bill 2024, which was later passed in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Kulasegaran also shared his experience of being a victim of cyberbullying following a video uploaded on TikTok that associated him with a young woman.

“But they did not know the young woman was my wife...this is indirectly cyberbullying, and my wife was upset by the accusations.

“In my opinion, as politicians, we have a higher resistance (towards cyberbullying), but for Rajeswary, it was very unfair,” he said.

It was reported that Rajeswary was found dead in a condominium unit in Setapak on July 5, a day after lodging a police report at the Dang Wangi police station here regarding the cyberbullying she faced.