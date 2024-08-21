Govt’s military asset acquisitions crucial for national sovereignty - Mohamed Khaled

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s acquisition of military assets, including Littoral Mission Ships (LMS), Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) and FA-50 light combat aircraft, is crucial for safeguarding national sovereignty and enhancing preparedness in the South China Sea.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) is expected to receive its first LMS from Turkiye by October 2027, with the initial LCS delivery expected in 2026.

“These assets are vital in light of ongoing tensions and overlapping claims in the South China Sea,” he said, expressing confidence in their timely completion.

Mohamed Khaled also said that the LCS construction, which commenced in 2011, is on schedule, with hopes for its completion under the current government.

He also highlighted the RMN’s recent milestone in May when the first LCS successfully underwent surface floating, a critical phase to test stability and system integration.

In May 2023, Malaysia signed a nearly RM4 billion contract with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) for 18 FA-50 Block 20 light fighter aircraft, designated as FA-50M (Malaysia), he added.

Mohamed Khaled who is also the UMNO vice-president, was speaking at PENTalk, an event organised in conjunction with the 2024 UMNO General Assembly here today.

He shared these updates with around 700 attendees.

The programme provided a platform for UMNO ministers, chief ministers and menteri besar to present their achievements in leadership and governance in preparation for the 16th General Election (GE16).