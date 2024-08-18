Govt’s social media licencing initiative aims to enhance user safety - Expert

KUALA LUMPUR: The move to license social media platforms in Malaysia is seen as a proactive government effort to ensure operators prioritise user safety and privacy.

Associate Prof Dr Aznul Qalid Md Sabri from the Computer Science and Information Technology Faculty at Universiti Malaya, said that licencing is not a novel concept, as it has been implemented in other countries.

“This step provides a safety net, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, essential for protecting social media users in Malaysia,” he told Bernama recently.

He added that the government, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), should enforce this licencing with specific conditions to safeguard users.

These conditions include data protection policies and safety measures for children, such as age restrictions to prevent users under 13 from accessing certain platforms.

When asked about the effectiveness of social media licencing, Aznul Qalid said while some countries have implemented it to control undesirable online activities, most prefer to enforce existing laws.

For instance, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have focused their licencing on content creators, while Malaysia’s approach, requiring platform operators to obtain a licence, is unique.

Meanwhile, Associate Prof Dr Mohd Khairie Ahmad, dean of the School of Multimedia Technology and Communication at Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM), said licencing could help curb the rise of deepfakes online.

He assured that the government’s action is not drastic nor intended to restrict freedom of communication.

“For example, the European Commission took early action by proposing AI regulation legislation in 2021.

“The European Parliament approved the AI Act last May, aiming to regulate and enforce measures to manage AI risks across various sectors,“ he said.

He added that the licencing of social media platforms should not be delayed, as self-regulation has proven insufficient in addressing AI’s impact on societal well-being.

“Netizens often struggle to control their emotions and behavior, leading to the creation of deepfakes, harmful content, slander, incitement and even cyberbullying,“ he said.

He described the licencing move as a strategy to enhance the accountability of new media platforms. While these platforms generate substantial revenue and profits, they must operate within a framework that also prioritises social and moral responsibility.

“They cannot focus solely on profit without ensuring that the content on their platforms is healthy and responsible.

“This licencing initiative can also help strengthen trust in social media platforms by encouraging them to enforce better self-regulation,“ he added.