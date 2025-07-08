Call for royal probe into judicial appointments

PETALING JAYA: Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has called for the formation of a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) to investigate delays and unresolved concerns surrounding judicial appointments, emphasising the need for transparency and parliamentary accountability.

Speaking on behalf of eight other PKR backbenchers, Rafizi said they would formally petition the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Human Rights, Elections and Institutional Reform to initiate the inquiry.

The other MPs are Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (Setiawangsa), Wong Chen (Subang), Rodziah Ismail (Ampang), Zahir Hassan (Wangsa Maju), Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik (Balik Pulau), Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (Ledang), S. Kesavan (Sungai Siput) and Onn Abu Bakar (Batu Pahat).

Rafizi said the group will also propose inviting Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to clarify the government’s position on recent judicial appointments.

“The Parliament, as an independent legislative body, has a role to play in safeguarding the judiciary’s independence.

“We believe a royal commission is the most suitable mechanism to look into these allegations and help restore public confidence,” Rafizi told a press conference at the Subang Parliamentary Constituency Service Centre in Puchong yesterday.

He said recent developments have raised serious concerns, including claims that the government had failed to act on recommendations submitted by the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) for judges at the High Court, Court of Appeal and Federal Court levels.

Rafizi also noted that nominations for the posts of chief justice and Court of Appeal president were reportedly submitted before the retirement of Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat as CJ, but appointments were only made after the positions became vacant.

He further highlighted concerns over a JAC meeting allegedly convened without the required 10-day notice to discuss new nominations, and cited a police report involving a Federal Court judge in relation to claims of case interference and judge reassignment.

“These are serious matters. While public discussion is ongoing, we need a formal process to determine the facts and protect trust in our institutions.

“This isn’t just an issue for the legal community, it’s of national importance.

“Governments come and go, but judges stay. Once judicial integrity is compromised, it takes decades to restore.”

He called for a temporary halt to new judicial nominations until the proposed RCI and parliamentary inquiry are concluded.

“In our view, any current vacancies should be filled based on nominations already submitted by the JAC.

“If fresh nominations are needed, they should only proceed once these concerns are addressed through proper channels.”

This is not the first time Rafizi has raised concerns about the judiciary.

In a statement on June 30, he pointed to the upcoming retirement of seven Federal Court judges between July and November – an unprecedented development that could leave more than half of

the apex bench vacant, which could disrupt the administration

of justice.

He noted that four of the judges had previously been granted six-month extensions and questioned why similar consideration had not been extended to outgoing CJ Tengku Maimun and Court of Appeal President Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim.

Rafizi stressed that the intention is not to politicise judicial appointments but to ensure institutional continuity and stability.

He warned that inaction could erode public confidence and fuel perceptions of executive interference, especially if judicial seniority is overlooked in appointments.

The MPs also plan to launch a nationwide campaign to raise public awareness.

They added that it is important for Malaysians to be involved in the discourse, as judicial integrity is crucial to a functioning democracy.