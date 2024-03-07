Govt stands firm against Isreali companies’ investment, activities in Malaysia - Amir Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has never prevented any company from investing in the country but remains firm in its stance not to allow Israeli-owned companies to conduct their activities here, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said.

In fact, the firm stance of the MADANI Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on this matter was evident when the Israeli-owned shipping company, ZIM, was blocked from docking in Malaysian waters since last December.

“While we do not prevent any company from investing in our country, this does not apply to Israeli-owned companies,” he said during the Special Chamber session in the Dewan Rakyat today, pertaining to the sale of shares in Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) to Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

Amir Hamzah said the MADANI Government also remains steadfast in its stance to defend the rights and support the struggle of the Palestinian people, with various institutions in the country playing an active role in showing solidarity and contributing to the victims of Zionist atrocities.

He said that, on the global stage, the Prime Minister and the Cabinet have also been relentless in speaking up and urging world leaders, including major powers, to immediately stop the Israeli regime’s atrocities against Palestine.

Amir Hamzah said that Malaysia has also voiced its firm support at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly for Palestine to gain full membership in the international body.

“We also fully support the ceasefire resolution and consistently provide humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip,” he said.

On June 25, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, told the Dewan Rakyat that the sale of shares in Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) to Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is subject to strict conditions.

GIP is a leading infrastructure investor managing assets worth US$112 billion on behalf of its investors, which include approximately 500 investment institutions worldwide.