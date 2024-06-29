Govt targets all KEMAS nurseries to implement pre-tahfiz nursery prog by 2030

LIPIS: The government through the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) is targeting the Community Development Department (KEMAS) throughout the country including Sabah and Sarawak to implement the pre-tahfiz nursery programme by 2030.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid said the programme, which aims to empower children with al-Quran education, will use the Pahang Foundation, Tun Abdul Razak Education Foundation (PINTAR) and KEMAS modules.

“I presented (the proposal) to the Sultan of Pahang (Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah) who was at that time, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and His Majesty then suggested that the Kemas pre-tahfiz implemented by the Pahang Foundation could be used.

“Hopefully this (KEMAS pre-tahfiz kindergarten programme) will be implemented. As for (those) non-Islamic methods, there are other methods for such children. However, I think the children of Muslims, especially rural areas, really need this teaching,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development was speaking at the Lipis District Community Engagement Programme at Dewan Residen, Kuala Lipis, here today.

