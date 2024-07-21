Govt to step up efforts to protect Malayan tigers - Nik Nazmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The government remains committed to intensify conservation efforts for Malayan tigers, which are estimated to be less than 150 throughout the country.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said among the efforts that show a positive impact was the increase in the number of community rangers from 1,000 to 2,000 people consisting of armed forces veterans, police, Orang Asli and the local community this year.

“There is good progress when there are community rangers in their habitats to combat poachers. This is our ongoing effort to restore as many wildlife corridors as possible in the central peninsular area which is a place for tigers to roam,“ he said.

He said this when met by reporters after flagging off and participating in the 3.5-kilometre Run for the Stripes in conjunction with World Tiger Day 2024 at Taman Metropolitan Kepong here today.

He said the shrinking Malayan Tiger habitat is also a challenge because it increases conflict and creates problems for the country’s iconic species.

“Sometimes it involves feeding problems. The animals that should be prey for these tigers are also decreasing such as wild boar, sambar deer... that also causes problems. The tigers will leave the forest area because there is not enough food in the forest,“ he said.

Regarding the run organised by WWF-Malaysia and Maybank which was attended by more than 1,000 participants, Nik Nazmi said it was one of the efforts to raise awareness among the public about World Tiger Day which will be celebrated on July 29.