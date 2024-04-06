PETALING JAYA: PETALING JAYA: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) is looking into the case where a disabled e-hailing driver was allegedly punched in the head by a bodyguard.

Its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri shared that she has instructed her officials to investigate the incident to see if any assistance can be given to the affected individual, according to Borneo Post.

She explained while the e-hailing driver was not asking for financial assistance, the ministry “wanted to know what exactly is the problem”.

“Furthermore, we were not there and whatever information that we know of were from what we read in the news,” she said, adding that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has assured that action will be taken.

READ MORE: E-hailing driver assault: Complain to IPCC if doubtful of investigation - Azalina

She said that the ministry sympathised with what had transpired with the individual who is a deaf-mute and that she would have to look into reviewing the various policies especially those that were implemented many years ago.

“Some policies have been there for a long time and are no longer relevant in today’s situation, so we have to review them.

“In this case, I’ve also requested for a feedback report so that we can look into what we can do about it,” Nancy was quoted as saying.

On May 29, Kuala Lumpur police chief, Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the driver had lodged a second police report to withdraw the first one.

Rusdi stated that the Kuala Lumpur police received one police report on May 28 from the complainant, who is a Grab driver.

ALSO READ: Regent of Johor calls for justice in e-hailing driver’s case