KUALA LUMPUR: Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (PROLINTAS) has confirmed that several of its employees have been remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist in an ongoing investigation related to construction contracts.

The highway concessionaire said that it would fully cooperate with the relevant authorities in the MACC investigation.

“We are committed and ready to work closely with all relevant authorities to ensure full cooperation in assisting the investigation.

“PROLINTAS remains committed to maintaining integrity and corporate governance at the highest level,” it said in a statement.

Yesterday, the media reported that MACC confirmed that eight individuals, including three senior management personnel of a highway concessionaire, were remanded after being suspected of soliciting and accepting bribes related to the construction of two highway projects in the Klang Valley.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Prolintas Managers Sdn Bhd (PMSB), the Trustee-Manager for Prolintas Infra Business Trust (PIBT), said that several members of the board of directors, who have been remanded by the MACC, were granted leave of absence with immediate effect.

PIBT will continue its business as usual with an interim executive management team, led by Datuk Ikmal Hijaz Hashim, the non-independent non-executive chairman of PMSB, who has vast experience in the highway industry.

PMSB’s board is of the view that there will be no financial or operational impact on PIBT operations.

“The combined expertise of the executive management team will ensure that the Trust continues to operate smoothly.

“The board will make further announcements as and when there are any developments,” read the statement.

