GRS denies PBS, STAR to contest independently in next Sabah state election

KOTA KINABALU: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has strongly refuted allegations that its two coalition members, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) plan to contest independently in the next state election.

GRS information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said in a statement here today that both component parties remain firmly committed to the local GRS coalition and to working together as a united front in the upcoming electoral battle.

“It is a desperate attempt by certain irresponsible quarters hell-bent on breaking GRS because of the increasing support for local parties to continue leading the state government. Irresponsible parties have edited the headlines in a pathetic and desperate attempt to paint a false narrative,“ he said.

Beside PBS and STAR, the GRS also includes Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah, Sabah Progressive Party, United Sabah National Organisation, Liberal Democratic Party, Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah, and Parti Cinta Sabah.

Joniston, who is also PBS information chief, described the allegations as the opposition’s strategic move aimed at creating discord among GRS component parties.

He also called on supporters and the public to disregard the misinformation and continue backing the GRS coalition as it strives to uphold the interests and aspirations of the Sabahan people.

According to him, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who is also GRS chairman, has maintained regular meetings with leaders of the coalition’s component parties, which Joniston cited as evidence of their cordial relationship.

“It is in the open that certain parties have, of late, gone (into) overdrive to spread untruths, baseless claims, and allegations against the GRS and the GRS-PH Plus led state government.

“It is common for parties to express interest in contesting as many seats as possible, which at the end of the day is a matter to be deliberated and decided upon when the time comes,“ he added.