Halal certification: Discuss in meeting, no need to stir controversy - PM

SEREMBAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim advised those with suggestions or concerns regarding halal certification to raise these issues in a meeting for thorough discussion and review.

Responding to media inquiries regarding the statements issued by certain individuals related to halal certification, he said issues touching on religious and racial sensitivities should not be used to create controversy.

“This is just an individual’s perspective. If there are suggestions or concerns, bring them to the meeting, and we will examine them... there is no need to stir controversy,” he said.

“Regulations should be established to alleviate any apprehension among Muslims. However, if the individual feels that the rules are unnecessary for some specific areas, discuss it properly,” he said after officiating the country’s first sustainable highway rest and service area (R&R) on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) at the Seremban R&R (southbound) today.

Also present were Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, and Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) chairman Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad.

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of safeguarding religious matters and the harmony that has been built in the country.

He also noted that Malaysia is currently in a favourable state both economically and politically, and has received global recognition that should be maintained for the overall development of the nation.

“We must respect the sentiments of both Muslims and non-Muslims. The issue has been raised in a good way. Our country is enjoying stable politics and favourable global recognition - why risk undermining this?” he said.

Recently, it was reported that the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) is considering a proposal to make halal certification mandatory for restaurants and food establishments that do not serve pork or alcohol.

However, Seputeh Member of Parliament Teresa Kok has expressed concerns that such a proposal could impose additional burdens on businesses, including numerous small Malay-run restaurants.

