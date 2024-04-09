Dolly Dim Sum clarifies halal status, states its central kitchen as Jakim-certified

PETALING JAYA: Chinese restaurant chain Dolly Dim Sum, has clarified its central kitchen which supplies ingredients and semi-finished food had already obtained its halal certification from the Malaysia Islamic Development Department (Jakim) as of August 1.

“You can search our halal status on Jakim’s website using the last nine digits: 021-06/2024,” it mentioned in its statement, today, in response to the social media post.

The dining establishment also explained that they are in the process of getting their individual outlets certified and that securing the Central Kitchen certification is an essential part of the overall process.

It added that the clarification will hopefully allay any of its customers’ concerns.

This response comes after Jakim’s statement on that five popular restaurant chains in Malaysia do not hold its halal-issued certification.