Hannah extends support to Pei Jing

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh expressed her sympathy for national mixed doubles player Lai Pei Jing, who lost almost all her savings through scammers.

According to Berita Harian, Yeoh understood Pei Jing’s circumstances and has been in constant communication in addition to moral support.

“I empathise with Pei Jing’s difficult circumstances and am in contact with her to learn more. I want to understand the situation better so that I can provide support,“ Yeoh said.

Pei Jing had taken to her Instagram account last night to disclose the incident, revealing the substantial loss of money incurred due to the scam.



ALSO READ: Mixed doubles shuttler Pei Jing falls victim to scam

She has since requested for privacy, describing the incident as a significant setback after years of dedication to her career.

Additionally, Pei Jing has taken the necessary step of lodging a police report regarding the fraudulent activity.

Pei Jing and her partner, Tan Kian Meng, were eliminated in the second round of the Singapore Open last week after losing to the Dutch pair, Robin Tabeling-Selena Piek.

Their participation in the upcoming Indonesia Open, starting tomorrow, is uncertain due to Pei Jing’s personal circumstances.

The duo is slated to face the Algerian pair Koceila Mammeri-Tanina Violette Mammeri in the first round.



ALSO READ: Retired shuttler Tan Boon Heong shares experience of being scammed RM2.5 million