Health authorities concerned over imported malaria cases in Terengganu

JERTIH: The spread of malaria through imported cases in Terengganu is causing concern, with 24 cases recorded since the beginning of this year.

Terengganu health director Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong said the imported cases account for almost all of the 25 malaria cases identified during the same period, with the remaining case being zoonotic, transmitted from animals.

“Although the number of imported cases, brought in by foreign nationals, has decreased compared to 30 cases last year, it remains worrying.

“The 24 imported malaria cases, spread by Anopheles mosquitoes, involved Rohingyas and those from Bangladesh, Pakistan, India and Papua New Guinea.

“There was a significant increase when the Health Ministry (MoH) detected 20 malaria cases among foreign workers at a highway construction site in Kampung Machang, Hulu Terengganu,” she told reporters after officiating the state-level World Malaria Day celebration at Masjid Hadhari here today.

In response to the rise in cases, MoH conducted screenings in the village and two areas nearby, namely Kampung Kua and Pengkalan Ajal, Dr Kasemani said.

“MoH has implemented control measures in the affected areas, including asking employers to provide better accommodation for workers to facilitate disease control measures such as indoor spraying. Employers are also required to provide medicated mosquito nets,” she said.

She said individuals who frequently enter high-risk forest areas should wear protective clothing, sleep under medicated mosquito nets and use insect-repellent.

The public is also advised to seek early treatment if they experience malaria symptoms such as fever, chills, sweating and fatigue.